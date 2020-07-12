RaiderMaven
Las Vegas Raiders Coaching Staff: Kirby Wilson, Running Backs

Hikaru Kudo

We’re all counting down the clock until football is back. In this series, we’ll profile every Raiders position coach, coordinator, and head coach.

We’ll continue meeting the offensive personnel. Today, we profile running backs coach, Kirby Wilson.

Kirby Wilson, Running Backs Coach

Kirby Wilson is entering his second season as running backs coach for the Raiders, bringing a total of 22 years of experience in the NFL with him.

Over his two decades of experience in the NFL, he has coached four running backs who rank top-15 in career rushing yards:

  1. Emmitt Smith

5. Curtis Martin

8. Adrian Peterson

13. Edgerrin James

Wilson has also helped produce two of the top four all-time reception leaders among running backs in Larry Centers (1) and Keith Byars (4).

Wilson has produced nine 1,000-yard seasons from his running backs and successfully sent four different players to the Pro Bowl.

He has been to Super Bowl XXVII with the Buccaneers in 2002 and Super Bowl XLIII with the Steelers in 2008. In total, he has helped produced six division titles and help advance to the postseason eight times.

Wilson made a career as a running backs coach as he hasn’t held any other coaching position with the nine franchises he’s worked for thus far in his career.

Last season, Wilson helped 2019 first-round pick and rookie running back Josh Jacobs average under five yards per carry last year, which was good for 11th in the league. Additionally, Jacobs ran for seven rushing touchdowns last season, tied for 14th in the league.

With the relationship between Wilson and Jacobs already looking very positive after both Wilson’s and Jacob’s inaugural season with the Raiders, it’ll be up to Wilson now to help continue the positive momentum created by the two last season.

