AFC West Week 5 Preview: Three Teams in the Division to Play Primetime

Week 5 will be one of the most exciting weeks for the AFC West this season, as three out of the four teams in the division will be playing in a primetime game.

The Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, and Kansas City Chiefs all come off Week 4 wins, with the Denver Broncos having fallen to the Silver and Black on the road.

Raiders at Chiefs

Out of the frying pan and into the fire. The Raiders finally got a win under their belt in Week 4 but now will have to keep their momentum going on the road against Kansas City.

This division is still wide open and very unpredictable. To the surprise of many, though, the Raiders are not currently in the conversation of AFC West contenders, but three close losses that could have all gone the other way still make this team much dangerous than its record suggests.

The Chiefs have taken down some solid teams in the Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and momentum is certainly on their side, especially as they return home to Arrowhead Stadium.

A win for Las Vegas would be a huge statement for a team that many are already counting out through just four weeks.

These two teams will take the field for what could be a thrilling Monday night showdown.

Indianapolis Colts at Broncos

The Denver Broncos will be looking to get back on track when they return to Denver for a non-divisional matchup against Indianapolis.

While the Colts sit at a disappointing 1-2-1 record, they still pose a threat, as their lone win was against Kansas City.

They will, however, be without star running back Jonathan Taylor.

This Thursday night matchup will be a defensive battle, as both teams are top-six in the league in total defensive yards allowed per game.

Chargers at Cleveland Browns

This game will be a meeting of two 2-2 teams, with Cleveland having the benefit of playing on its home turf.

Each team is top-six in the league in total offense.

Cleveland, however, has the edge as a top-10 threat in total defensive yards allowed per game.

Sunday's game is sure to be a tough road test for the Chargers, though a victory would be a significant statement win early in the season.

