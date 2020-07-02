RaiderMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

The Life and Legacy of Al Davis Part II: College Football

Hikaru Kudo

Any Raiders fan will tell you that Al Davis was quintessential in the development of the Raiders into the franchise it is today.

Last time, we briefly looked back at Davis’s early days in his life. Today, we look at his college football days.

Al & College Football

Davis has had a unique relationship with college football. For starters, he never played football in college. He never tried out for the football team at Syracuse but failed miserably trying to get on both the baseball and basketball team.

His college coaching career began after he graduated from Syracuse with a degree in English. In 1950, he had a brief two-year stint with Adelphi College as a line coach before getting conscripted into the Army for the Korean War.

Lucky for Davis, he never got deployed. He instead became the head coach of the U.S. Army football team.

At Army, he began making scouting packets on each of the players as they got ready to go pro. As Davis will soon find out, he was pretty talented at creating these packets. So good that future hall-of-fame head coach Weeb Ewbank noticed him and recruited him as a freelance scout for the Baltimore Colts.

Despite reasonably unknown to the general public, Davis made his NFL debut as a scout at age 24. In six years, he’ll be back to pro-football, this time with the AFL’s Los Angeles Chargers but no longer a scout. But we’re getting ahead of ourselves.

After a brief stint with the Colts, in 1955, he returned to college football, this time for The Citadel, as a line coach and chief recruiter.

In 1957, he moved to the University of Southern California as their new line coach. He remained there until the end of the 1959 season.

So far, I’ve listed all of Davis’s employers and his positions. If we sum it all up, in college football, Davis worked for four universities, serving primarily as their line coach.

He typically stayed at a school for two to three years and then moved on. There’s a reason why he did that.

He was gaining experience.

And by experience, he wasn’t just changing leagues or colleagues or even players.

He was changing the entire atmosphere.

He was learning from others around him, whether it be his head coach or his players. He was observing how each program ran their team.

He was studying.

Remember the story about when Davis was at Syracuse and got booted out of practice because then-head coach Ben Schwartzwalder thought Davis was spying on his team?

Yeah, that never stopped for Davis. He was still the same kid learning different types of strategies on the sideline.

All of his knowledge will soon become useful when he becomes the head coach and general manager of the Raiders.

But we’re still a couple of years away. First, Davis needs to make a quick pitstop in L.A.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'76 Oakland Raiders Voted Greatest NFL Team of All-Time

Al Davis, John Madden and nine other Hall of Famers contributed to those Raiders, who routed the Minnesota Vikings, 32-14, in Super Bowl XI

Tom LaMarre

by

Blackhaart

Looking Ahead to Charles Woodson and the Hall of Fame

As we look ahead to the future, one Raider legend is about to be eligible for the Hall of Fame. We explore his resume: Charles Woodson.

Jairo Alvarado

Maxx Crosby Gets the Grand Tour of Allegiant Stadium

Las Vegas Raiders defensive star Maxx Crosby takes a grand tour of Allegiant Stadium where he is expected to shine.

Tom LaMarre

NFL Cuts 2020 Preseason in Half to Two Games

Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, the NFL has cut the preseason from four to two games.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

NFL Cancels 2020 Supplemental Draft

The NFL announced that it has canceled the 2020 supplemental draft as they deal with safety precautions dealing with COVID-19.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

The Life and Legacy of Al Davis Part I:  Early Days

We've set out to tell the story of professional football ICON Al Davis. The owner of the Raiders changed football and today we talk his early years.

Hikaru Kudo

by

CaptCook

Clelin Ferrell Ready to Take the Next Step for the Raiders

Clelin Ferrell is about to take off in 2020 because he has what it takes to be a Raider and is beginning to shine.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

What it Means to be a Raider Podcast: Matt Millen

Each week Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven presents a podcast where we explore what it means to be a Raider. Today we talk with Matt Millen.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

Hondo S. Carpenter

Raiders Great Lester Hayes Resume Proves Hall of Fame Worthy

An in-depth analysis of the resume of Lester Hayes thoroughly proves he belongs in the NFL Hall of Fame.

Jairo Alvarado

Former Raiders Coach Joe Bugel Passes Away at 80

Raider Nation lost former a former coach and great man in Joe Bugel.

Darin Alexander Baydoun