NFL's Raiders Stood for Diversity Long Before Current Crisis

HENDERSON, Nev.--On May 25, 2020, George Floyd died after a Minneapolis Police officer, Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. It was brutal. While Floyd's death is tragic and shouldn't have happened, racial unity, racism, diversity, and much more have moved to the front of the national psyche demanded that it be discussed.

One place that has theoretically demonstrated racial unity is in the locker room. I say theoretically because locker rooms in professional sports have been among the most diversified areas in the nation, but even there, it has reared its ugly head.

While other franchisees in the NFL and other leagues struggle to address the anger and disparity, for the Las Vegas Raiders, it has been something they have led the nation in dealing with for decades. It was part of the very fiber of legendary owner Al Davis and his family.

Mark Davis the Raiders owner called the killing, "Disturbing," and in part added, "Not only do we have to tell people there is something wrong.. We have to come up with solutions." You can read the entire statement when you click here.

While his statement was strong, for Davis, it wasn't hard to do. He grew up with his father, the legendary Al Davis, who led on these issues long before it was part of the national consciousness. The elder Davis committed to having a color-blind team and franchise that endeared his beloved Raiders to so many and brought hatred from others.

People forget what Davis and the Raiders have stood for, for decades.

In 1963 when Al Davis took over the Raiders as head coach and general manager, he made Tom Flores his quarterback. Having a minority at quarterback was something that rarely happened because of people's prejudice.

After playing for Davis, Flores came on staff as a coach and eventually was named the first Hispanic head coach in NFL history .

. Davis also named Art Shell, who is Black. Not only was Shell the first of the modern NFL era, but he also won multiple awards for being the best in the NFL.

It was Davis who had Amy Trask in place to lead the Raiders when he passed. She became the first female NFL executive.

It was the NFL who had to establish the "Rooney Rule" to get minority coaches at least interviews for jobs. Long after, Davis made it a practice.

While the nation has a national discussion on race that is long overdue, people also need to recognize those who led. Al Davis is famous for saying that his beloved Raiders are "Committed to Excellence." What many didn't know is that he meant it on and off the gridiron.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter