Raiders Fans Have a Chance to Visit Allegiant Stadium

Fans of the Las Vegas Raiders got good news late last week when it was announced that construction of Allegiant Stadium virtually is complete, but received bad news on Monday when the Raiders informed season ticket holders that spectators will not be allowed in the stadium for home games this season because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Raider Nation diehards received a small consolation when Allegiant Stadium posted on its website that tours of the state-of-the-art, 65,000-seat stadium are expected to begin in the near future.

“It might be the better way to get to know it,” Raiders owner Mark Davis told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Let them (fans) introduce themselves (to the stadium) and let the stadium introduce it to them, without it being on a game day when there are 65,000 people walking around.

“You can do it in a more relaxed way and actually take the time to look at all the different features put into the stadium.”

Davis was at least partially responsible for fans being not allowed in Allegiant Stadium for games this year, even the Raiders have sold out every game, because has said that either all fans will be allowed in or none will—including him.

The NFL has ruled that any team that allows fans in its stadium this season will keep the first eight rows empty all around the stadium because of social distancing protocols caused by the pandemic.

“We’re sold out, so we don’t have anywhere to put those 8,000 people,” Davis said of the seats that would be covered at Allegiant Stadium. “I can’t tell one fan that they can't go to the inaugural opening game in a stadium that they helped to build through their PSLs.

“I won’t tell them that they can’t go but the rest of these guys can ... and oh, by the way, don’t worry about it because we’ll be able to advertise on your seats.”

The Allegiant Stadium website is advertising tours of the facility on the front page under the headline of “Stadium Tours Coming Soon.”

Below is a paragraph that reads: “Go behind the scenes of our world-class stadium. Sign up to receive official information about our Allegiant Stadium tour program as it becomes available.”

Under that is a “Sign Up” spot that can be clicked on to take those interested to a page where they can post personal information to sign up and later be contacted about when the tours will be available.

Fans must sign up in order to take the tour.

The website gives no information when the tours might start, the hours that they will be held, or the cost. However, a job posting for potential stadium tour guides says the tours will feature groups of up to 25 people.

Three of NFL's three newer NFL stadiums—Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, and Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.—hold tours that average about $23 for adults. Seniors, children, and the military receive discounted rates at all three stadiums.

