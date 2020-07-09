Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Questions:  I

Hello everyone, and thank you for making my first month on the Raiders beat a real joy. If you have a question, don't hesitate to fire it at me when you email me at SpartanNationMail@yahoo.com.

Hondo, I like your style covering the Raiders. Just came across your story on (Jadeveon) Clowney. Do you think he ends up in Raider Nation? RN4Life Henry Walker

Thank you, Henry. If he does, it will be on the Raiders' terms. Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock are winners, and they know how the salary cap can impact a team. At some point, Maxx Crosby is going to get paid, and they can't mortgage the future today. Will he? I would put the odds at 20%.

Hondo, brother, I love your Raiders podcasts about being a Raider. Never heard of you before until those started, now I read all that (stuff). I like the respect you show us. You feeling the playoffs in 2020 is right. How many games did you get us winning? Keep it up, man. Ruben M.

Hi Ruben. The Raiders deserve respect. They have helped shape the NFL into what it is. I have said that I predict the playoffs. Not ready as of yet to make a winning prediction. I will make on in August and one before week one. I am not trying to avoid the question, but many variables go into forecasts, and I want to monitor a few things. Thank you for showing me respect.

Hey Hoho. Welcome to Raider Nation. Before the draft, the Raiders were looking at a d tackle from the Jags. Don't remember his name. Now they are looking at (Jadeveon) Clowney. Is there still time for the Jags guy or someone else. I love your work. Carlos Montanez

The Jacksonville Jaguar defensive tackle you are referring to is Yannick Ngakoue. I reached out to some people around the league. They thought the Jags wanted a first-rounder for him and possibly even a fifth or sixth-round pick with it before the draft. The issue is that he doesn't have a long term deal, and his numbers are good, but not great. I asked two teams what they thought his real value was, and both said a second-round pick, but only if you can get a long term deal first. The Raiders haven't stopped seeking defensive line help so that I wouldn't rule him out.

Remember what one very successful SEC head coach once told me. "Championship teams never have too many stud defensive lineman."

There you go, everyone—my first question and answer article with you. Please fire away your questions for next week. I love the chance to interact with you. You can also post in the community section of our website, where I do check your comments regularly.

