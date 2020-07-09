RaiderMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Questions:  I

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Hello everyone, and thank you for making my first month on the Raiders beat a real joy. If you have a question, don't hesitate to fire it at me when you email me at SpartanNationMail@yahoo.com. 

Hondo, I like your style covering the Raiders. Just came across your story on (Jadeveon) Clowney. Do you think he ends up in Raider Nation? RN4Life Henry Walker

Thank you, Henry. If he does, it will be on the Raiders' terms. Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock are winners, and they know how the salary cap can impact a team. At some point, Maxx Crosby is going to get paid, and they can't mortgage the future today. Will he? I would put the odds at 20%.

Hondo, brother, I love your Raiders podcasts about being a Raider. Never heard of you before until those started, now I read all that (stuff). I like the respect you show us. You feeling the playoffs in 2020 is right. How many games did you get us winning? Keep it up, man. Ruben M.

Hi Ruben. The Raiders deserve respect. They have helped shape the NFL into what it is. I have said that I predict the playoffs. Not ready as of yet to make a winning prediction. I will make on in August and one before week one. I am not trying to avoid the question, but many variables go into forecasts, and I want to monitor a few things. Thank you for showing me respect.

Hey Hoho. Welcome to Raider Nation. Before the draft, the Raiders were looking at a d tackle from the Jags. Don't remember his name. Now they are looking at (Jadeveon) Clowney. Is there still time for the Jags guy or someone else. I love your work. Carlos Montanez

The Jacksonville Jaguar defensive tackle you are referring to is Yannick Ngakoue. I reached out to some people around the league. They thought the Jags wanted a first-rounder for him and possibly even a fifth or sixth-round pick with it before the draft. The issue is that he doesn't have a long term deal, and his numbers are good, but not great. I asked two teams what they thought his real value was, and both said a second-round pick, but only if you can get a long term deal first. The Raiders haven't stopped seeking defensive line help so that I wouldn't rule him out.  

Remember what one very successful SEC head coach once told me. "Championship teams never have too many stud defensive lineman."

There you go, everyone—my first question and answer article with you. Please fire away your questions for next week. I love the chance to interact with you. You can also post in the community section of our website, where I do check your comments regularly.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Las Vegas Raiders Coaching Staff: Tom Cable, Offensive Line

In our new series, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven introduces you to the entire 2020 Las Vegas Raiders coaching staff. Today we profile a legend: Tom Cable.

Hikaru Kudo

Raiders Darren Waller Tabbed as NFL's Fifth-best Tight End

Darren Waller had a breakout season with the Raiders last season and is getting some well-deserved respect.

Tom LaMarre

Inside the Raiders Interest in Jadeveon Clowney

Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven spent two days talking to people in the NFL to gauge the level or real interest the Las Vegas Raiders have. It may surprise you.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

Raiderforever

Cold Weather Games Impact on Warm Climate Teams

Teams based in warm climates such as the Las Vegas Raiders take criticism for late-season games in cold weather, but is it fair?

Jairo Alvarado

NFL Proposes to Escrow 35% of Players’ Salaries

Deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL proposes escrow for 35% of their players’ salaries.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Las Vegas Raiders Coaching Staff: Frank Smith, Tight Ends

In our new series, Sports Illustrated’s Raider Maven introduces you to the entire 2020 Las Vegas Raiders coaching staff. We start today with Frank Smith.

Hikaru Kudo

30 Raiders on Senior Hall of Fame Nomination List for '21

30 Raiders on Senior Hall of Fame nomination list for '21 and hopefully, wide receiver Cliff Branch will finally make it to Canton among others.

Tom LaMarre

by

Bigmark

What Does it Mean to be a Raider Podcast: Rick Gosselin

The most passionate fan base in all of the sports is the NFL Raiders. In a series of podcasts, we investigate, What it Means to be a Raider?

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode V

Each week we are joined by Matt Hladik from the Spun to travel around the world of the NFL talking about the Raiders first and the rest of the league.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Raiders Damon Arnette Already Showing Promise in the Desert

Damon Arnette, the Las Vegas Raiders' second first-round selection (19th overall) in the 2020 NFL draft, works on silencing his critics.

Jairo Alvarado

by

Jazzzed