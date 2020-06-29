RaiderMaven
Around the World of the NFL Podcast:  Episode III

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik.

In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into the pool that is Raider Nation. This sports franchise has amazing fans that span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

On this podcast each week, we get into the topics that surround the game and the NFL as a whole, while never forgetting or taking our focus far from the Raiders.

This week, we are all Raiders. There is so much surrounding this storied franchise we have to discuss and put under the microscope. will take on such topics as:

  • Hladik predicts the Raiders' first four games of the year.
  • The Raiders head to Carolina in week one on September 13. That game tips off at 10 AM PT.
  • The Raiders come home to host Allegiant Stadium's first regular-season game on September 21. That game kicks off at 5:15 PM PT. They get to host the New Orleans Saints.
  • On September 27, the Raider take the long trip to Boston to take on the new look Patriots. That game kicks off at 10 AM PT.
  • On October 4, the Raiders come back home to host the Bills. That game kicks off at 1:25 PM PT.
  • Are the healthy and reloaded Raiders getting Carolina on the road at the right time?
  • Can Matt Rhule turn around the Panthers?
  • Is it a good thing for the Raiders to get New Orleans at home for the first regular-season home game?
  • How difficult is it to travel multiple time zones?
  • Does the short week between the Saint and Patriots hurt the Raider in Boston?
  • NOTICE this was taped before the Patriots signing Cam Newton.
  • Are the Bills their own worst enemy?
  • How good is Josh Allen?

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

