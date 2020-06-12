RaiderMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Around the World of the NFL Podcast

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik.

In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into the pool that is Raider Nation. This sports franchise has amazing fans that span the globe. Many of which have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

We will take on such topics as:

  • The rabid fan base that is: Raider Nation.
  • The greatness and pioneering spirit of Mr. Raider himself: Al Davis.
  • The Raiders and diversity: a legacy of leadership.
  • A Raiders' perspective from the Big Apple.
  • How widespread is the Raider Nation?
  • There is no bandwagon in Raider Nation; they love their team.
  • A look at Jon Gruden.
  • How important was the hiring of Mike Mayock?
  • The long term stability of the franchise.
  • The Raiders road to the playoffs in the most challenging division in NFL football.
  • The Raiders are holding a training camp in Henderson, Nevada.
  • The fit of the Raiders and Las Vegas.
  • The Raiders are bringing their fan base with them, and building a new following in Las Vegas.
  • Mark Davis leadership investing in the Las Vegas experience.
  • The Raiders embrace of Las Vegas and how Las Vegas has embraced them.
  • Al Davis casts a shadow over the NFL for good.
  • The Black Hole and The Death Star, two new nicknames for Allegiant Stadium.
  • The Al Davis torch.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Raiders QB Derek Carr Speaks Out, Aims to Unite People

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is a leader on the field as one of the NFL's elite signal-callers. He also stands tall off the gridiron.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

What it Means to be a Raider Podcast: Raider Cody

The most passionate fan base in all of the sports is the NFL Raiders. In a series of podcasts, we investigate, What it Means to be a Raider?

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Henry Ruggs Could be Las Vegas Raiders Top Fantasy Option

Fantasy football is as much a part of the game as the pigskin itself. So it’s never too early to look, and Henry Ruggs may be the best Las Vegas WR option.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Henry Ruggs Injury Won't Impact Las Vegas Raiders

Henry Ruggs the 80th overall pick of the NFL Draft, and after an injury, his father confirms he'll be fine for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

NFL Coaches Able to Return Brings Raiders Football Closer

Roger Goodell's memo to NFL teams clears the way for coaches to return. Bringing Las Vegas Raiders football, one step closer to reality.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Johnathan Abram Showed Toughness to be a Las Vegas Raider

Johnathan Abram demonstrated in only one game, that the faith of Jon Gruden, Mike Mayock, and the Las Vegas Raiders was deserved.

Tom LaMarre

Raiders Zay Jones Interaction Shows Hope in Uncertain Times

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones had an encounter in a Home Goods store that gives hope in difficult times.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr Has Some Kenny Stabler in Him

The Raiders Derek Carr knew passing Kenny "The Snake" Stabler on the all-time passing list was big. Carr has demonstrated he has some of, "The Snake," in him.

Tom LaMarre

NFL Announces COVID Related Adjustments to Training Camps

Roger Goodell and the NFL have announced new COVID-19 adjustments as training camps loom on the horizon and the return of football.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Las Vegas Raiders New Swiss Army Knife Tanner Muse

Tanner Muse from Clemson University got selected by Jon Gruden, Mike Mayock, and the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL Draft as their new Swiss Army Knife weapon.

Darin Alexander Baydoun