Newest Raider Brandon Facyson Could Impact Bears Game

The newest Las Vegas Raider, Brandon Facyson, will be available and could impact the Chicago Bears game on Sunday.

Henderson, MV.--Earlier this week, the Las Vegas Raiders continued to accumulate talent that could impact Sunday's game versus the Chicago Bears.

With a myriad of injuries at the defensive back position, the Raiders announced a new addition this week. They signed CB Brandon Facyson from the Los Angeles Chargers practice squad.

Per the team, "Facyson, a 6-foot-2, 197-pound cornerback, originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Chargers in 2018. In 44 appearances with four starts for the club, Facyson has recorded 35 tackles (31 solo), one pass defense, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.

A native of Newnan, Ga., Facyson played five seasons (2013-17) at Virginia Tech, appearing in 55 games with 47 starts. He finished his career with 131 tackles (91), five interceptions, 44 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

Earlier in the week, I had asked DC Gus Bradley if he thought Facyson would play this week. He told me, "We'll see. He's a guy that he's got a quick learning curve. He understands a lot of the things when we reviewed it with him. Obviously, we are doing some things different but he's a quick study on that part of it, that's why he was so beneficial. Plus, he was a talented player. We liked him when we were there. He's a long, tall type of corner. He's got some length to him and very sharp. So, hopefully we can get him schooled up here real quick."

Jon Gruden made it clear yesterday that he anticipates the newest Raider being able to play. "Brandon Facyson has been a quick study; we expect to have him up and available."

