Former Raiders WR on Always Being a Fan of Derek Carr

Former Oakland Raiders wide receiver Brice Butler has seen Derek Carr’s game since his college days and still believes he’s the man to trust.

Former Oakland Raiders wide receiver Brice Butler had an opportunity to play college football with both Derek Carr and Davante Adams at Fresno State.

At that time Butler was transferring out of USC, and looking for a new home where he can catch a higher volume of footballs for another season before considering the NFL.

Butler was looking at a few Mountain West programs, and decided to suit up for the San Diego State Aztecs over the Fresno State Bulldogs, where Carr and Adams would eventually become a special duo on and off the field.

“So I ended up playing Derek and Davante…And they just went crazy. I think Derek threw for over 650 yards and Davante had like 200 yards receiving,” said Butler on the Raiders Podcast Network.

“I had a decent game for our team standard which was like, four catches for like 50 yards and a touchdown. And I'm just sitting there like, I could have gone to that school, I could have been catching balls from Derek Carr,” added Butler.

Following that season, Butler would get drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the seventh-round (209th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft.

A year after Butler was drafted, Carr joined the Raiders via the draft as well.

Since Carr joined the Raiders in Oakland, Butler believed he was the man to lead this team to success.

After a rough start and a move to a new city, Carr has settled in as the true leader of this team.

“So now people are starting to kind of see Derek Carr as that guy he's always been there. Statistically, but for whatever reason everybody still kind of doubted him. But I think after last season everything that went down with the team. I think they're seeing their call for the true leader that he is,” said Butler.

A lot of time has passed since Butler last played with Carr, but to this day he still believes Carr is the best player under center to lead the Raiders to a Super Bowl.

