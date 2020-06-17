2020 Preview Las Vegas Raiders at Carolina Panthers

RaiderMaven
While the 2020 football season is still months away, it's never too early to start previewing the season. In this new series, I'll preview every game in the Raiders' regular-season and take a look into each opponent. First up: Week one at the Carolina Panthers.

Panthers on a Rebuild

The Panthers are coming into the 2020 season, starting a major rebuild of their program. This past off-season, the Panthers released a handful of significant players into free agency such as Cam Newton, Greg Olsen, Gerald McCoy, Mario Addison, Vernon Butler, and Dontari Poe James Bradberry, among others. On top of that, the 2020 season opener will be the first NFL game for former Baylor head coach Matt Rhule.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will be the new leader of the offense, while Rhule's draft picks, taken from the secondary, should help with the defensive rebuilding as the season progresses. But for Week one? Both sides of the ball are learning a new system, a new leader, while Rhule will have to manage the field's festivities.

New Identity for the Raiders

The first time in the franchise history of week 1 of the 2020 season will the Raiders play with the new identity as the Las Vegas Raiders. While away from the desert, head coach Jon Gruden and company will want to start on a positive note, as they ended their Oakland identify with a 16-15 loss against the Denver Broncos. On the field, quarterback Derek Carr will have his first chance to connect with wide receiver and first-round pick Henry Ruggs III, who received 18.7 yards per reception last year in Alabama. After a 7-9 2019 campaign, the goal for week one will be to start the season off on a positive note, get Ruggs and Carr comfortable with each other on the field and reintroduce their team as a new identity, the Las Vegas Raiders. Considering how the Panthers are just getting started on their rebuild, there should be high optimism for a win. The long flight across time zones does add a higher degree of difficulty.

by

Awamaidu