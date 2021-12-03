The Las Vegas Raiders sign long snapper Carson Tinker after sending Trent Sieg to the COVID-19 list.

The Las Vegas Raiders have announced the signing of long snapper Carson Tinker.

The team announced the signing on Wednesday after the Raiders placed starting long snapper, Trent Sieg, on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

“We had worked a new snapper in today, depending on what happens with Trent (Sieg) as we go through the week, Carson Tinker. He played last in Tampa Bay a few weeks ago. He actually played against Washington the last time he played,” Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said.

Tinker would step in for Sieg if he does not clear COVID-19 protocols on time.

An Alabama favorite, the former walk-on won three National Championships in his four year career with the Crimson Tide. In his sophomore year, Tinker was evaluated to become the team's long snapper.

After going undrafted Tinker would sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he won the starting job.





Two devastating injuries limited his career in Jacksonville, and he would be released in 2019.

Tinker would sit out the entire 2019 season and sign with the New York Giants in 2020, spending most of the year on the practice squad.

Most recently, he was a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Where he played eight games with the Bucs, including against the Washington Football Team a couple of weeks ago.

Having the experience against Washington does help a bit, but Tinker would need plenty of snaps just in case Sieg does not return on time.

