CB Robertson Is On Raiders' Radar

The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to target wide receivers and cornerbacks early in the NFL Draft this week and reportedly have met with All-American cornerback Amik Robertson of Louisiana Tech, considered one of the biggest sleepers in the draft.

Robertson could be selected with one of the three picks the Raiders have in the third round that General Manager Mike Mayock believes could be important to the team having a draft as successful as last year’s.

The 5-9, 183-pound Robertson obviously is a bit short, but he is considered perhaps the most aggressive defensive back in the draft and in his three-year college career amassed 184 tackles, four sacks, 14 interceptions including three that he returned for touchdowns, 34 pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

Robertson also returned an onside kick for a touchdown.

“I always wanna be around the football,” Robertson told SB Nation. “I’m a highly instinctive player. I’m also a very hard worker. When you put all of those things together, you end up with a playmaker. That’s just who I am.

“I play the game with a ton of passion. You can’t match my work ethic. It just all comes together when I hit that field. That’s how I separate myself. I work harder than anybody else. … I know I can play at the next level. I just need a chance.”

Robertson, who is passing up his senior season to enter the draft, was named Defensive Most Valuable Player of the 2017 Frisco Bowl as a freshman and was a first team All-American selection by the Football Writers Association of America last season.

Some analysts believe that because of his size, Robertson will wind up playing safety, because of his tackling ability, or slot cornerback in the NFL.

However, if the Raiders draft him, there is a chance he could wind up starting opposite cornerback Trayvon Martin.

Robertson also has met with the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles.