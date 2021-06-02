Raiders Offseason Showing Benefits Early

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the middle of their offseason OTA work, and it is showing benefits early according to Clelin Ferrell.

The Las Vegas Raiders are approaching the 2021 season with an unfamiliar way of getting to know each other.

Last year’s incoming draft class and free agents were introduced by virtual Zoom meetings and often separated by their positions, preventing them from getting to know their teammates.

It did not allow them to have in-person activities to build camaraderie within the locker room.

As things begin to return to normal and the easing of COVID restrictions, it sure has made it a lot easier for players to get to know each other this offseason.

Aside from learning a new system, the former first-round pick, defensive end Clelin Ferrell is getting to know new faces in the weight room.

“I think it’s pretty good. A lot of the COVID restrictions ain’t the same no more. So we kind of can be around each other more,” said Ferrell.

The roster was affected by COVID-19 restrictions last season as the team could not build camaraderie among the locker room and communication on the field.

“I think the biggest thing is just over communicating, whether we learn something new or whether we trying to get to know each other, over communicating,” added Ferrell. “Not being afraid to get out and ask a guy where he from, or who is he.”

Mental mistakes that should have gotten corrected throughout the year were still hunting the defense last season.

A lack of communication was evident last year, both on the field and the scoreboard.

This year, the Raiders are simply introducing themselves in person, trying to get to know each other on and off the field, hoping to build that camaraderie and communication missing last season.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter