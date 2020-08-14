Las Vegas Raiders Clelin Ferrell Ready to Explode on NFL

Henderson, Nev. -- Clelin Ferrell is a burgeoning star in the NFL. A violent and disruptive force on the defensive line for the Silver and Black, he is a gentle giant off the field.

His boss, defensive coordinator Paul Guenther, liked what he saw in year one, but wants more. "Cle came in here as a highly drafted guy. I always tell them, I don't care how you're drafted, how you get here.

"Clelin had a lot of snaps last year, at outside on first and second down. We put him some inside, so he's a guy we can move around. He's come back in tremendous shape. He looks like a different guy. He's a lot quicker, he's a lot stronger, so I'm looking for big things from him."

Guenther is not known as a man given to hyperbole. He is a straight-shooter. So when he stops to praise someone, there is no doubt it is genuine.

But Ferrell isn't happy having his boss praising him. He is a driven young man with a fantastic passion for the game and a drive to get even better.

Ferrell said of his off-season work to improve: "I feel like, for me, I just go back and I always set goals for the offseason and I set goals for the year. My goal for the year kind of drives me through the offseason, which is always to just focus on winning the Super Bowl. So, I feel like in order for us to do that, I have to be ready to do what is asked of me."

The coaches want more. They are never satisfied. They wanted him to bulk up because they see him as a man able to move up and down the line, not just playing one spot.

That's a task Ferrell embraces.

"For me, it's to be a cornerstone in this organization," Ferrell said. "I'm a guy that plays up and down the defensive line. I had to put on a lot of weight and just gained a lot of knowledge through the offseason just to be able to do that. So, happy to experience the last year and I feel like I'm ready to go."

Ferrell had a good rookie campaign, but a lot of people are sleeping on him. He is ready to explode on the NFL in 2020, from multiple positions.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter