Behind Enemy Lines: Cleveland Browns

Previewing the 2021 Las Vegas Raiders opponents, we look today at the Cleveland Browns

Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven is bringing the latest information on the upcoming Raiders opponents for the 2021 NFL season.

Last year the Las Vegas Raiders traveled to Cleveland in week 8, prevailing in one of the ugliest weather conditions games played last season.

For the 2021 season, the Raiders will travel back to Cleveland and face the Browns on week 15, but this time, the Browns are looking to get revenge on the Silver and Black as they are on a mission to make a deep playoff run.

James Rapien of Sports Illustrated All Bengals, who also covers the Browns on 92.3 "The Fan" joined us on the "Pritch & Clay" morning show with host Hondo Carpenter, Editor and Publisher of Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven on Raider Nation Radio (LINK TO LISTEN LIVE) and gave us the latest information on the Browns.

"Stefanski brought professionalism to the entire organization and stability," said Rapien.

First-year head coach Kevin Stefanski turned the franchise around in his first season.

Along with Browns' general manager Andrew Berry, they both have built a great team on both sides of the ball.

They continue to improve on offense. The Browns previously added Jack Conklin's leadership and proven success to a well-established o-line.

Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are a two-headed monster at the running back position; the much-anticipated return of Odell Beckham Jr. adds another weapon across the field for quarterback Baker Mayfield.

"He brings stability in a sense that the floor in the quarterback position is much higher in Cleveland," said Rapien on Mayfield's stability in the quarterback position, something the Browns haven't had in decades.

On defense, the combination of Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett will worry a lot of teams.

This team does not have many weaknesses, and with plenty of talent on both sides of the field, they are still not favored to win the division; the Ravens are.

As said by Rapien, the ceiling for the Browns this season is winning the AFC North and racking up 12-13 wins.

The floor does not look bad for the Browns; they still make the playoffs and finish the season with at least 10-11 wins.

The Raiders will have a tough matchup against the Browns this season, hoping to be another great matchup with many playoff complications late in the schedule.

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter