Odell Beckham Jr. Expected to Return

One of the NFL’s elite receivers, Odell Beckham Jr., is anticipated to play in the Cleveland Browns’ Week three game against the Chicago Bears.

Beckham has not been active since tearing his ACL in week seven of last season.

The three-time Pro Bowler hasn’t exactly had the same success in Cleveland that he had with the New York Giants, but many believe he still has much more to give.

In his first season with the Browns in 2019, Beckham had a season total of 1,035 receiving yards but recorded his lowest receiving yards per game average (64.7) of his career up until last season.

The wide receiver appeared and started in seven games before his injury in 2020. He recorded 23 receptions and 319 receiving yards, while also scoring three touchdowns, one less than his total for the 2019 season.

Cleveland is on an uphill climb and is expected to be a significant threat in the AFC this season. Quarterback Baker Mayfield adding an experienced Pro Bowler like Beckham back to his list of go-to targets should only help the Browns’ chances of being one of the last AFC teams standing in January.

A slow start can be expected, as the veteran receiver has not played in almost a year, but there’s no doubt his presence is needed. This return will be an opportunity for Beckham to prove he still is one of the top receivers in the league.

Beckham's career is far from over and a big season for the Browns will allow him to contribute on big stages that he has yet to perform on in his eight-year career.

