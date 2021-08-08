Which College is Most Represented on Raiders Roster?

Here are the top six colleges to produce members of the Las Vegas Raiders Silver and Black roster.

West Virginia (four players)

Pittsburgh (four players)

Ohio State (four players)

Ohio State probably has the best defensive representation on the Raiders’ roster.

Damon Arnette was awarded second-team All-Big Ten honors from coaches and media in his final season at OSU.

Johnathan Hankins’ best season at OSU was his sophomore season in 2011. He made 67 total tackles, including 11 tackles for losses.

Darron Lee had an impressive first season for the Buckeyes in 2014, recording 80 total tackles, including 16 tackles for losses. He was named the Defensive MVP of the College Football Playoff semifinal game in 2015.

Long snapper Liam McCullough is the only offensive Buckeye on the Raiders.

Alabama (five players)

Alabama has the second most national championships in the history of college football, and its representatives on the Raiders are all proof. Every current Raider from Alabama won a national championship. Three of the five won two (Lester Cotton Sr., Kenyan Drake, and Alex Leatherwood).

Clemson (five players)

While Alabama’s Raider products had impressive college success, every Raider player from Clemson won two national championships.

Notre Dame (six players)

While Notre Dame has not had nearly the same amount of success in recent years as Clemson and Alabama, it certainly has no problem producing professionals. Notre Dame is the most represented college on Las Vegas’ roster.

