Raiders Henry Ruggs on Players Responsibility to Stop Virus

Henderson, Nev. -- In today's pass-the-buck culture, it is rare to see people take responsibility. Rare everywhere but in the Las Vegas Raiders locker room.

First-round draft pick Henry Ruggs, a new multi-millionaire, was asked about the coronavirus and how much responsibility the players take to avoid spreading the disease.

"We take full responsibility and accountability in each other. We know that we're all safe if we're around each other and at home. So pretty much we're just trying to keep that circle, keep us with just the team that way we can stay on the football side and keep learning and things like that. Other than that, just home and stay on your own. Get into your playbook. Get your rest and come back good again."

Jon Gruden spoke for many people, inside and outside the NFL when he said, “I’m no different than everybody else. It’s just been hard. I’m worried about my kids, my mom, and dad, my family, my brothers, my friends, and I’m worried about all our players. I’m really worried about Las Vegas; I love this place.

For Ruggs and the other Raiders, personal responsibility is critical. Amid a pandemic, their actions daily can genuinely make or break a season.

