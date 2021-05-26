Raiders Nicholas Morrow, "Love Being  A Raider."

Las Vegas Raiders Nicholas Morrow could have left the Silver and Black, but he, "Love(s) being a Raider."

The Las Vegas Raiders have put together a great group of linebackers. Perhaps the best the Silver and Black have seen in years. A significant accomplishment during the offseason, they managed to retain one of their upcoming stars.

Four years after signing with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent, linebacker Nicholas Morrow had the opportunity to hit the free-agency market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career. Morrow quickly decided to stay in Las Vegas for a few reasons, one of them, the fan base.

"I love being a Raider, this is all I know, I've been here four years. This organization, especially where I grew up as football goes, this fan base is one of the most loyal fan bases," said an excited Morrow.

Morrow elaborated about the Silver and Black fan base adding, "At away games this fanbase shows up, they're faithful, no matter what."

He decided to stay in Las Vegas with this group of players in the locker room, which he loves to play with, especially the linebacker group.

"Probably the best linebacker group I've been a part of as far as chemistry goes, and I appreciate every single one of those dudes," said Morrow.

Having that connection with the players on defense helps everyone, and as far as chemistry, we know chemistry and communication are key on defense.

But one player in particular that has been good to him on and off the field is Cory Littleton, who came as a free agent a year ago from the Rams.

"One of the best persons I've ever been around-- he's very accountable to himself, he's not one of those dudes that is going to make excuses or whatever the case may be," said Morrow, "The thing about Cory, his attitude was always the same. No matter what the case may be, he always shows up, so I respect Cory a lot."

Morrow is certain no matter what happens, Littleton will have a better season by his standards. The defense looks promising, and players are buying into changing the culture of the defense.

Accountability and commitment to excellence are coming back to the Raiders locker room. It starts with players like Morrow, Trayvon Mullen, and Cory Littleton stepping up and being vocal about turning this team around.

