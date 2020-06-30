RaiderMaven
Premium Seating in NFL Stadiums Now Reserved for Advertising

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Before a virtual meeting that took place last Thursday between the NFL league office and NFL teams' owners, reports circulated that the league will allow organizations to sell premium lower-bowl seating to a more extensive array of advertisers. As a way to make up for lost revenue. 

The premium sections will be those nearest to the field level, which is usually the priciest, but at the same time, those seats are now considered to pose a higher risk to players because of concerns related to COVID-19. The announcement is being called the latest step in working towards having a season in 2020, a process that a handful of executives who spoke to Yahoo Sports have called frustrating and incremental. 

The most pressing questions had been regarding fan attendance, something the NFL helped answer by stating that teams would be allowed to set their attendance policies that would comply with their local health guidelines. Even then, though, it seems likely that stadiums won't be at full capacity this year, making measures like these important for owners who will want to minimize financial losses for this season. 

Other questions do remain regarding what happens when fans are in the stadium. Do all fans have to sit six feet apart? Can families sit together? The policies in masks and fans' ability to travel through the stadiums while respecting social distance are but some questions that teams will need to work with the league and their local city governments to ensure that games will be safe as possible. 

