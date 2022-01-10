Daniel Carlson Breaks Franchise’s Field Goal Record

Las Vegas Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson is the franchise's new record holder for most field goals made in a single season.

The Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson went five-for-five on Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, sending the Raiders to the playoffs.

But it was the first field goal in the first quarter that secured him the top spot for the franchise’s record for most field goals made in a single season (40).

Carlson broke a record held by Jeff Jaeger, when he converted 35-of-44 attempts in 1993.

The Raiders place kicker was tied with Jaeger’s record of 35 made field goals, but after sealing five additional field goals in Sunday's game, Carlson would close out the 2021 regular season completing 40-of-43 field goals, a 93 percent completion rate and holding the record all to himself.

Icewater Runs In His Veins

Carlson was clutch when time mattered. In the Raiders' six walk-off wins this season, Carlson won five by a game winning field goal.

During their 10 regular-season-wins, he converted 30-of-31 field goal attempts, only missing in a Week 6 game against the Denver Broncos.

The Stone Cold kicker has scored 23 straight field goals since the Week 10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Carlson would finish the 2021 season as the leading kicker for most field goals made (40) and now ranks second all-time in NFL history.

Once cut by the Minnesota Vikings for poor performance, Carlson now is the Raiders' security blanket and hero for sending them to the playoffs.

