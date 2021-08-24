Raiders Make Three Key Roster Decisions

The Las Vegas Raiders made significant roster decisions today on Marcell Ateman, Darius Still, and Darron Lee, getting to the league-mandated 80.

Henderson, Nevada--The Las Vegas Raiders continue to march towards the opening weekend of the 2021 NFL season where they will host the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football to kick it off.

With the ides of training camp, comes roster cuts, as the NFL mandated final 53-man roster loons just days ahead now. Today the team announced these key decisions on three specific players, and that they have reached the NFL mandated 80-man roster reacquired today. Per the team:

WAIVED THE FOLLOWING PLAYER:

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College

Ateman, Marcell WR 6-4 215 3 Oklahoma State

WAIVED/INJURED THE FOLLOWING PLAYER:

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College

Stills, Darius DT 6-0 278 R West Virginia

PLACED THE FOLLOWING PLAYER ON THE RESERVE/INJURED LIST:

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College

Lee, Darron LB 6-1 232 5 Ohio State

While Ateman and Stills are officially waived from the organization, Lee being put on the reserve/injured list, means the Raiders have seen enough from him to keep him in the building and to possibly get a significant opportunity, when healthy.

The Raiders certainly have a long journey to get to the final 53-man roster, so now the question becomes, "Who's next?"

