Darren Waller among valuable Raider receiving talents

Darren Waller's value to the Las Vegas Raiders is among the highest on the team.

Darren Waller is entering his fourth season with the Raiders. The sky is the limit for the 28-year-old, as he comes off his best season yet.

Last season, Waller had career-highs in receptions (107), yards (1196), and touchdowns (9). His receptions achievement broke a Raiders single-season record that had previously been held by former receiver Tim Brown. It also placed him at fourth in the league in season receptions behind three wide receivers.

Waller also started in all but one game in the last two seasons.

His best game of 2020 came in a tight win over the New York Jets. The tight end scored two touchdowns in the first half. He also recorded 200 receiving yards on 13 receptions.

Waller signed a four-year contract worth almost $30 million with the Raiders back in 2019. Pro Football Focus ranked his contract the second-best out of the top 32 in the league.

Carr’s offensive weapons include powerful assets like Henry Ruggs III, Bryan Edwards, and Hunter Renfrow. What should scare defenses around the league, though, is that the most intimidating receiver could be the starting 255-pound tight end.

Fans may get a better glimpse of what to expect from Waller when training camp starts in a week. But the newly acclaimed Pro Bowler is on an uphill trend that assuredly will continue in the 2020-21 season.

