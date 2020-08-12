RaiderMaven
Derek Carr Leads Raiders Through Unprecedented Times

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Henderson, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders have striven this offseason in dealing with unprecedented times. Amid these times, the game still goes on.

I asked quarterback Derek Carr to explain some of the things he and his teammates are doing to maintain and build team chemistry while staying within the safety protocols.

"It's been nuts," Carr said. "We didn't have any OTAs. We didn't have any Phase 1. Usually Phase 1, first day you come in, it's like the first day of school. Everyone is like, 'Hey, nice shoes. Nice to see you again. You picked me off Damarious Randall a couple of times.' You joke around and you get to laugh and build those relationships.

"Well, we didn't have that. As a leader, someone who has been around this place for a while, I know the importance of that stuff. If we want to get to where we want to go, there's some guys that we've added that we need to spend time with. 

"Everyone who had already been tested and it was safe and all these kinds of things, we invited them to our house within the guidelines of Clark County, here or wherever we're at."

But for Carr, building team chemistry was even more critical as the Raiders moved, but they did it across state lines.

 "It's not Alameda anymore, so I got to start remembering these things," Carr said. "All of those things. We tried to have a barbeque, pool basketball. We tried to play football. Throw the ball to each other from a distance. Being as safe as possible. Hand sanitizer, washing our hands, all that kind of stuff. We still spent time together; we just had to do it in a weird, kind of different way. I will say I'd be shocked if any team did more than us."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

