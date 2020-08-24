Derek Carr Impressed with Bryan Edwards

Universal expectations are that the starting quarterback is usually the most important voice for an NFL team other than maybe the head coach. Derek Carr isn't an exception, as he's now doing the rounds with his brother no less.

In an NFL.com interview with his brother David and former wide receiver and teammate James Jones, Carr touched on multiple subjects. One is the expectations that he faces, something that Carr has had to talk about quite often this offseason.

Asked by his brother, if the pressure he faces is different now that he has better weapons, Carr said, "It doesn't matter what our record is, no one is going to put more pressure on me than I do."

"What's nice about this is that I've got a group of guys who are trying to take a lot of pressure off me. They say it every day, 'we got you.' It's a comforting feeling."

Then, Carr was asked by Jones about the wideouts that the Raiders took in this past year's draft other than Henry Ruggs III. Carr answered with a comparison, saying that third pick Bryan Edwards reminded him a lot of Jones.

"Bryan reminds me a lot of you (Jones)," Carr said. "We connected on a lot of 50-50 balls early in my career, and he reminds me of that guy that I can trust, that guy I can just throw that ball up to and know he's going to get it or nobody is."

There is a significant discussion of the improvements that the Raiders need to make for this season to contend. Carr discussed going against the Raiders' defense in practice is different from that in the past.

"The thing that sticks out the most to me is the speed that they play with," Carr said. "The speed on defense is evident from the jump and this is one of the fastest defenses We'll have in my seven years here."

"They've been getting that mentality of wanting to beat the crap out of the offense every day and it's been cool to see. It's a competitive nature I haven't seen much in my seven years here."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter