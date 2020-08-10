RaiderMaven
Derek Carr Staying Safe, Delivering Hope in Pandemic

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Henderson, Nev. -- The world has been through a rough time with the COVID-19 pandemic. That has made everyone being careful to follow hygiene recommendations to preserve public safety and to save a season.

Derek Carr spoke about the extent that the team is going to remain safe.  

 "Yeah. With football, it's hard to put the 80 guys on a roster in one place. That would be tough. We're trying to do it the best that we can. This is what our CBA, the owners, and the PA, this is what we've come up with. We're doing our best. We're trying to make the best out of a very tough situation."

But Carr understands the value of sports. In dark times it can inspire and bring hope. "We know that football can bring some hope to people. I know that when basketball games started, baseball, I've been watching Aaron Judge hit bombs every day, Carr said. "When sports are on, it's good to be able to watch something and cheer for somebody. 

We understood that we're going to do our best to play and all of those things, but we have to be able to be as safe as possible."

