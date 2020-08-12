Derek Carr Expecting to be More Creative in 2020

Henderson, Nev. -- There isn't a coach worth their salt whoever gets satisfied. Their job is to drive their players to get better consistently. Gren Olson is no exception for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Leading the Silver and Black offense, he has talked about wanting Derek Carr to be more creative this year. Carr told us what that means.

"It's a lot of things. It's one of those things that you just got to work on all the time. It's one of them things that…I say before [Head] Coach [Jon] Gruden got here, I barely did it. I'm going to sit in the pocket. I'm going to sit here. These reads are going to beat you and my arm is going to beat you."

But for Carr, things began to change when Jon Gruden came to the Raiders. "Then he came in and the first year was a struggle just trying to figure out how to move and run around in the pocket. Then last year happens and we're running more touchdowns. We're getting more first downs with my legs. We're winning football games with me scrambling."

But Carr is a true professional. He isn't happy with last year, but he also is a realist and knows things aren't as bleak as his critics like to make people think.

"The arrow is trending up, so it's a good thing. But we want to still do more. My job is always to do more. You do drills. Like I set people up, I work a progression and then I scramble. That's my conditioning that I would do all offseason. I'm scrambling, just creating plays, making guys do different things.

"Getting a feel for how they break and stuff like that. It's always something that you want to work on. First and foremost, my progression and all theses kinds of things, but what's nice about being in this offense for the third year, you can move through it even faster."

I recently saw a fan say, "If Derek Carr walked on water, people would mock him for not being able to swim." It was humorous but sincere. Carr doesn't run from the expectations; he runs to them. That is why in 2020, he is going to make many people look foolish.

