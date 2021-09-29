Raiders Derek Carr on Record-Setting Pace

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is having a record-setting season.

Carr has recorded 1,203 passing yards in his first three games, leading the league in the category, and is on pace to surpass 5,000 passing yards this season.

The NFL added a game to the schedule, which will allow players to play a total of 17 games this season, an extra game to add to the stat sheets.

Carr is averaging 401 yards per game, but his average might drop as the season progresses. Still, if he averages 350 yards per game for the next 14 games, he will surpass the 6,000-yard mark and would easily break the record for the most passing yards in a single season.

"We were able to get our rhythm again and make some plays. We still haven't played our best football and I think that's a frustrating thing and an exciting thing," Carr said on how the offense is yet to be up to the standards that they believe they should be.

Can it be done, Yes it can, but will it be broken?

Carr has taken control of Jon Gruden's offense as the seasoned veteran, so it seems impossible for him not to keep these numbers up.

Carr needs to average a total of 310 yards per game for the rest of the season to break the record.

For Carr to fall short of the record, he will need to average less than 305 yards a game for the next 14 games and finish inside the top five in all-time passing leaders.

It might have seemed impossible to break the record that Hall of Famer Peyton Manning has held since 2013 as a member of the Denver Broncos, passing for a total of 5,477 that season.

Before that fantastic season, in 2011, Drew Brees topped Tom Brady and broke the record with 5,476, one yard short of tying the record, while Brady finished the season with 5,235 passing yards, respectively.

Jameis Winston came close in 2019, as he reached 5,109 passing yards as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The added game should help skew the numbers for years to come, but the way Carr is playing this season, the MVP candidate should put up high numbers for the rest of the season.

If there's an opportunity to break the record, the chance is now. The way the offense is playing, things can get interesting as the season goes on.

It will be imperative to keep an eye on the numbers Carr is putting up every week as he is in place to break the record.

