Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    K.J. Wright Has Been A Huge Influence on Rookie LB

    Las Vegas Raiders’ rookie linebacker Divine Deablo has always looked up to K.J. Wright, now he’s learning from him.
    Author:

    Las Vegas Raiders’ rookie linebacker Divine Deablo may have not played linebacker in college but he gets to learn the position from somebody he always looked up to.

    Deablo, a converted linebacker, played safety in college at Virginia Tech, and always been a big fan of veteran linebacker K.J. Wright.

    And now, as he starts his NFL career as a linebacker, he has had the opportunity to learn directly from Wright, himself.

    “Me and Deablo, we watch film every Tuesday on our days off. He comes in, he's always asking questions. And I play the linebacker position all my life, and for him to buy in, to listen to me, it's only going to benefit him,” Wright said.

    Deablo, in his rookie season has been asked to play a position he has never played before and done a great job executing what the coaches have planned for him.

    Read More

    It’s been the little things, like coming into the Raiders facilities on days off to watch film with Wright that has helped him learn expeditiously his new position.

    “We talked about tackling and how linebackers tackle and it's cool to see him have that success. And he's just getting started. He still has a lot to learn. But just take it one game at a time, one play at a time,” Wright added. “Told him just to stay calm when you’re out there and just trust yourself.”

    Wright has been there for the young rookie, helping him along the process and as it looks, he looks to be there for him whenever he needs help.

    Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

    Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

    Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

    Dabo Swinney and josh jacobs
    The Black Hole+

    Is Mark Davis Courting Dabo Swinney?

    4 minutes ago
    Jason Fitz
    News

    ESPN Host Tunes “The Autumn Wind” on Violin for Raiders Fans

    24 minutes ago
    K.J. Wright
    News

    K.J. Wright Has Been A Huge Influence on Rookie LB

    just now
    The Las Vegas Raiders’ Divine Deablo is making the best of lining up against Pro Bowl TE Darren Waller during practice.
    News

    Raiders’ TE Bringing Out the Best of Rookie LB

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17209274_168390101_lowres
    News

    Raiders, Chiefs Final Injury Reports Released

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17302013_168390101_lowres
    News

    How to Watch Week 14: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17230210_168390101_lowres
    News

    X-Factors for Raiders vs. Chiefs

    Dec 10, 2021
    USATSI_17230626_168390101_lowres (2)
    News

    Raiders Sign Cole, Carlson to Four-Year Contract Extensions

    Dec 10, 2021