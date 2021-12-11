K.J. Wright Has Been A Huge Influence on Rookie LB

Las Vegas Raiders’ rookie linebacker Divine Deablo has always looked up to K.J. Wright, now he’s learning from him.

Las Vegas Raiders’ rookie linebacker Divine Deablo may have not played linebacker in college but he gets to learn the position from somebody he always looked up to.

Deablo, a converted linebacker, played safety in college at Virginia Tech, and always been a big fan of veteran linebacker K.J. Wright.

And now, as he starts his NFL career as a linebacker, he has had the opportunity to learn directly from Wright, himself.

“Me and Deablo, we watch film every Tuesday on our days off. He comes in, he's always asking questions. And I play the linebacker position all my life, and for him to buy in, to listen to me, it's only going to benefit him,” Wright said.

Deablo, in his rookie season has been asked to play a position he has never played before and done a great job executing what the coaches have planned for him.

It’s been the little things, like coming into the Raiders facilities on days off to watch film with Wright that has helped him learn expeditiously his new position.

“We talked about tackling and how linebackers tackle and it's cool to see him have that success. And he's just getting started. He still has a lot to learn. But just take it one game at a time, one play at a time,” Wright added. “Told him just to stay calm when you’re out there and just trust yourself.”

Wright has been there for the young rookie, helping him along the process and as it looks, he looks to be there for him whenever he needs help.

