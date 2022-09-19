FanNation, Captain Morgan, NFL Team Up For NFL Fan of the Year Contest

It's no secret to any sports fan that Raider Nation has one of, if not, the most historic and deep-rooted fan bases in all of sports.

Despite the Raiders franchise's moves between Oakland, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas, the Silver and Black faithful have followed for more than 60 years.

Las Vegas hosted its home opener of the 2022-23 season on Sunday, and while it didn't go the Raiders' way, Allegiant Stadium was as filled as ever with Raider Nation eager to see its favorite team in action on its home turf for the first time since January.

But of these loyal followers, which of you considers yourself to be among the most devoted?

Sports Illustrated's FanNation and Captain Morgan are teaming up with the NFL to find the biggest NFL fans there are in this year's NFL Fan of the Year Contest.

You or a fellow member of Raider Nation can win an opportunity to attend this year's Super Bowl and be recognized as one of 32 selections at the 2023 NFL Honors.

Do not be mistaken, though --- this contest is searching for the best, and that means the most creative as well. We're talking the ultimate Raiders in-home gameday room, the best tailgate setups outside of Allegiant Stadium that even the most devoted opposing fan would be envious of, or even a giant Raiders shield logo on your lawn that would make your new neighbors rethink their move into their new home.

If that sounds like the type of fan you are or you know someone who meets such standards, go to nfl.com/fanoftheyear to make a nomination that could lead to the experience of a lifetime.

Winners not only will receive two tickets to Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix, but they will also receive VIP perks like appearing in a Captain Morgan cover ad in Sports Illustrated, passes to the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl party, and access to the NFL's Super Bowl LVII Experience.

You might even be seeing your beloved Raiders take the field for a chance at a fourth Super Bowl title.

Super Bowl LVII is set for Sunday, Feb. 12.

