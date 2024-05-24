Former Raiders Pro-Bowl WR Still Unsigned
It hasn't been an ideal offseason for former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.
The Raiders released the 2021 Pro Bowler back in March, ending his five-year run with the Silver and Black.
More than two months later, Renfrow has yet to be picked up by another team.
In a recent article, Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano ranked Renfrow sixth on his top 10 NFL free agents that are still available.
"It’s a bit of a mystery as to why the Las Vegas Raiders stopped using Renfrow after his breakout 2021 season that included 103 catches, 1,038 receiving yards and nine touchdowns," Manzano wrote. "The easy answer is that he wasn’t a scheme fit for Josh McDaniels before McDaniels was fired in the middle of last season. But it does say something that Renfrow remains unsigned. Maybe coaches haven’t liked what they’ve seen on tape. If injuries occur during the offseason or training camp, perhaps a team goes back to Renfrow’s tape of ’21 and takes a chance on the 28-year-old wideout."
Renfrow's 103-reception total in that 2021 season led the team that year and is tied for third in franchise history for most receptions in a single season. He was named to the Pro Bowl for his 2021 campaign and, at the time, was considered one of the best slot receivers in the game. Renfrow helped lead the Raiders to their first postseason berth since 2017 and just their second in what had been 19 seasons at the time.
It is interesting that Renfrow is still available. Despite his underwhelming 2022 and 2023 seasons, it's not like he was given much of a chance.
Renfrow became an afterthought when the Raiders added Davante Adams, one of the best wide receivers in the game, and again when Las Vegas signed former New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.
The Raiders drafted Renfrow in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, a class that included All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby and former Raiders running back Josh Jacobs. He went on to play 73 games for the Silver and Black, making 23 starts.
Renfrow is No. 8 in the franchise's career receptions with 269.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.