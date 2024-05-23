Ranking Top 10 NFL Free Agents Still Unsigned: Plenty of Big Names Available
10. D.J. Humphries, OT
Humphries might not be ready for the start of the season because of a torn ACL suffered late last season, but the 30-year-old tackle could still have plenty to offer once he returns to full health. Teams are always looking to add depth along the offensive line. Humphries could help a contender down the stretch; performance wasn’t an issue during his nine seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. GM Monti Ossenfort told reporters it was difficult to cut Humphries, but he needed to do it for salary cap purposes and his unfortunate injury.
9. Donovan Smith, OT
NFL GMs like to say that offensive tackles don’t grow on trees. With a limited supply, expect a tackle-needy team to sign Smith, who should compete for a starting job this summer. Perhaps the New England Patriots take a chance on Smith, who helped the Kansas City Chiefs win a Super Bowl last season. Smith, 30, did struggle at times during his lone season in Kansas City, but he has nine years of experience with 136 career starts, including another Super Bowl victory with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
8. Dalvin Cook, RB
Many might have Cook as the best available running back despite his struggles to find a role with the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens last year. Cook doesn’t have much competition at his position when it comes to free agents. The 28-year-old should benefit from the limited options and could join a backfield committee for the 2024 season. Perhaps he’ll get an opportunity to be a backup to his brother, James Cook, with the Buffalo Bills.
7. Michael Thomas, WR
Thomas sustained numerous injuries over the past four years, but he did flash at times in the 10 games he played for the New Orleans Saints last season. He’s no longer the stud receiver that helped Drew Brees and the Saints make postseason runs, but he’s capable of being a reliable receiver on third downs. The 31-year-old had 39 catches, 448 receiving yards and one touchdown last season.
6. Hunter Renfrow, WR
It’s a bit of a mystery as to why the Las Vegas Raiders stopped using Renfrow after his breakout 2021 season that included 103 catches, 1,038 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. The easy answer is that he wasn’t a scheme fit for Josh McDaniels before McDaniels was fired in the middle of last season. But it does say something that Renfrow remains unsigned. Maybe coaches haven’t liked what they’ve seen on tape. If injuries occur during the offseason or training camp, perhaps a team goes back to Renfrow’s tape of ’21 and takes a chance on the 28-year-old wideout.
5. Quandre Diggs, S
Diggs was a cap casualty with the Seattle Seahawks despite posting 95 total tackles, one interception and five passes defended in 17 starts last season. He remains an active player on the field, but the 31-year-old safety struggled at times in coverage and against the run. It also doesn’t help that teams don’t view safeties as a priority position. Diggs can still make plays, but he might wait a while for his next opportunity.
4. Xavien Howard, CB
The four-time Pro Bowler had a rocky 2023 season with the Miami Dolphins, which led to his release in the offseason. But it wasn’t all about performance, with the team needing to cut Howard to get under the salary cap before the new league year. Perhaps Howard could make a return to Miami on a cheaper deal and play for new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver. Many Dolphins defenders weren’t pleased with how former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio used them last season.
3. Ryan Tannehill, QB
There are many teams that could use Tannehill as a backup quarterback. His days as a starter are gone, but he’s capable of keeping a team afloat for a few games when injuries occur. Tannehill endured a career-worst campaign with the Tennessee Titans last season, leading to the team benching him in favor of Will Levis. Tannehill, 35, has 135 career starts over 11 NFL seasons with the Dolphins and Titans.
2. Stephon Gilmore, CB
It’s pretty surprising Gilmore hasn’t landed with a team yet after another productive season. The 2019 Defensive Player of the Year stepped up with the Dallas Cowboys after a season-ending injury to Trevon Diggs. Perhaps his age (33) scared teams off or his asking price is too high. Expect him to remain a starting cornerback somewhere for his 13th NFL season.
1. Justin Simmons, S
Simmons might be on the back end of his prime, but it’s easy to make a case for why he’s the best free agent on the market. He’s a four-time second-team All-Pro, including the past three seasons for the Denver Broncos. The 30-year-old recorded 70 total tackles, three interceptions and eight passes defensed last season despite playing for a mediocre Broncos team, and his presence was clearly missed during Miami’s 70-point shellacking of Denver in Week 3. Simmons might be waiting to see what opportunities arise during training camp to avoid taking a sizable pay cut in 2024.