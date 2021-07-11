Raider Royalty Fred Biletnikoff Talks Past Off-season's

Fred Biletnikoff is not only Las Vegas Raiders royalty, but one of the greatest to play the game of football and he reflects on his offseason workouts.

Unlike 2020, the Las Vegas Raiders have had the opportunity to participate in OTAs, minicamps. They have been allowed to use team facilities this offseason to get in shape and sharpen their skills for the start of the season.

From what we've seen from last year's coronavirus outbreak, offseason programs have become a privilege in the NFL for all players and coaches.

Teams, including the Raiders, are a few weeks away from the start of Training Camp, but players should not wait until then to get in shape.

"We didn't have all the offseason programs, all the minicamps, you know, we may have one thing in the offseason, but that was about it in all of my years playing, but it was basically up to you to work out and come to camp in shape," Raiders Hall of Fame wide receiver Fred Biletnikoff said on players having to report to training camp in shape.

Biletnikoff joined Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven's Editor and Publisher Hondo Carpenter, who was co-hosting with Clay Baker on the "Pritch & Clay" morning show Raider Nation Radio (LINK TO LISTEN LIVE).

Biletnikoff's game was that he was always at the very height of production but could consistently maintain that status year after year.

"I always had a good workout program that I was consistent with every year, and really prepared myself to gradually move through the offseason to build toward training camp," Biletnikoff said, "because there was one thing we all knew, we didn't have the period of time to come to training camp to get in shape, you had to come to training camp in shape, because the first day you were starting off, you're going full bore and that's just the way life was in professional football at the time."

The Raiders will report for Training Camp on July 27 in Las Vegas and host their first preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 14.

Only time will tell if the players will show up to training camp ready to go full bore, as Biletnikoff did when he played for the Raiders.

