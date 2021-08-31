Gerald McCoy:  An Important Key to Raiders Success

Gerald McCoy, on and off the field is an important key to the 2021 Las Vegas Raiders success.

Las Vegas Raiders offseason acquisition gets his first reps on the field after sitting out nearly 20 months due to injury.

Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy signed with the Raiders this offseason with hopes of returning to the gridiron.

After patiently waiting for his opportunity to get back on the field, McCoy finally had a chance to get out there.

"Today was my first real reps. I took a few of my first practice reps this week. Been getting reps here and there, but today it was just like, throw him in the fire, and I feel great. My legs are great; no pain in the knee; knocking the rust off felt really good. I was just back in my element, and after a while, I was just like, instead of thinking about it after a while, I was just like, 'Alright, let'slet's go'", McCoy said.

The six-time Pro Bowler last saw action in 2019, where he played for the Carolina Panthers.

Following his productive season in Carolina, McCoy would sign a multi-year contract with Dallas but would be released from the team due to an injury.

"I haven't practiced really; I haven't really done anything, so I was like if I'm going to be ready for the season, I got to play today. I don't care how many snaps it is, who's out there, I gotta go," McCoy said.

Aside from rehab and practice, McCoy questioned if his body was in shape to be on the field; working out and doing drills is nothing like playing football, so getting back on the field was essential for him to see if he was ready to do so return.

"God just had me covered today, and I definitely prepared for it. You know our strength staff and our training room, they've done a great job of getting me prepared to play in this game, and they just threw me in the fire and said, let's see, and you know I believe I weathered the storm and did pretty decent," McCoy said.

After seeing action for the first time, McCoy feels and looks great.

Only time will tell if McCoy can return to his Pro Bowl-caliber and help this team defensively, and with a team filled with players who are ready to take the next step forward, the sky's the limit.

