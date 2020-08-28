Las Vegas Raiders Henry Ruggs Pivotal Rookie in NFL

One of the biggest keys to success for NFL teams on a year to year basis is their impact from their incoming rookie class. Teams that can receive immediate results from rookies, like the 2017 New Orleans Saints, can ride that production to the playoffs.

The Raiders received significant contributions from their rookie class last season, and this year's class brings with it similar optimism. A large amount of that can be attributed to the drafting of Henry Ruggs III, the fastest player in the draft.

Much has been made about Ruggs potential to stretch the field and open up the Raiders offense, which is why he's seen as a pivotal rookie by NFL.com.

In looking at pivotal rookies for all 32 teams, the site listed Ruggs for the Raiders. Looking at his potential to impact the offense, they said, "stats from 2019 show that Derek Carr relied heavily on slot targets, tight ends and running backs in the passing game."

"Ruggs, with his next-level explosiveness and speed, can take the Raiders' offense to the next level if they find ways to redistribute the football."

Ruggs could be the missing piece the Raiders have been looking for in their offense. Coach Jon Gruden never got a chance to implement everything last year after Antonio Brown was released.

Now with Ruggs on the team, the full playbook will be at his disposal, and he'll have a chance to come up with even more creative plays to take advantage of Ruggs' natural ability.

