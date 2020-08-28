SI.com
RaiderMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBlack Hole+
Search

Las Vegas Raiders Henry Ruggs Pivotal Rookie in NFL

Darin Alexander Baydoun

One of the biggest keys to success for NFL teams on a year to year basis is their impact from their incoming rookie class. Teams that can receive immediate results from rookies, like the 2017 New Orleans Saints, can ride that production to the playoffs. 

The Raiders received significant contributions from their rookie class last season, and this year's class brings with it similar optimism. A large amount of that can be attributed to the drafting of Henry Ruggs III, the fastest player in the draft. 

Much has been made about Ruggs potential to stretch the field and open up the Raiders offense, which is why he's seen as a pivotal rookie by NFL.com. 

In looking at pivotal rookies for all 32 teams, the site listed Ruggs for the Raiders. Looking at his potential to impact the offense, they said, "stats from 2019 show that Derek Carr relied heavily on slot targets, tight ends and running backs in the passing game." 

"Ruggs, with his next-level explosiveness and speed, can take the Raiders' offense to the next level if they find ways to redistribute the football." 

Ruggs could be the missing piece the Raiders have been looking for in their offense. Coach Jon Gruden never got a chance to implement everything last year after Antonio Brown was released. 

Now with Ruggs on the team, the full playbook will be at his disposal, and he'll have a chance to come up with even more creative plays to take advantage of Ruggs' natural ability. 

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

THANKS FOR READING RAIDERMAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nelson Agholor, a Big Catch for the Las Vegas Raiders

With Tyrell Williams suffering another major injury, Nelson Agholor becomes and even bigger catch for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Tom LaMarre

by

MSU88CHICK

Mike Mayock Delivers Nail in Derek Carr's Critics Theories

General Manager Mike Mayock of the Las Vegas Raiders delivers the final blow in the coffin for Derek Carr's critic's quarterback controversy.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Foster Moreau is “feeling great” about his injury recovery

Tight End Foster Moreau is recovering well from his season-ending injury. Moreau can continue to make an impact as a tight end this year.

Hikaru Kudo

by

MSU88CHICK

Accolades Adding Up For 2020 Las Vegas Raiders

Proof of the job Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock have done for the Silver and Black mounts as more accolades come in for 2020 season.

Jairo Alvarado

Las Vegas Raiders Profile: Linebacker Nicholas Morrow

Nicholas Morrow was a product of a Division III private Christian college in Illinois. He worked his way to the NFL and proved that he has value to the Raiders.

Hikaru Kudo

by

MSU88CHICK

Las Vegas Raiders 2020 Season Preview

Take an inside look at the Las Vegas Raiders 2020 season with Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

Jerryd57

Las Vegas Raiders Sign Chris Smith

The Las Vegas Raiders added defensive line depth by signing free agent defensive end Chris Smith.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Safety Damarious Randall Gives Raiders More Than Talent

Damarious Randall has been a mentor for the Silver and Black's young defensive backs

Tom LaMarre

by

MSU88CHICK

Las Vegas Raiders Go High-Tech in Training Camp

The Las Vegas Raiders go high-tech in effort to get better in every area of training camp.

Jairo Alvarado

Tyrell Williams Suffers Injury in Las Vegas Raiders Camp

For the second straight season, the Las Vegas Raider Tyrell Williams has suffered a significant injury.

Darin Alexander Baydoun