SI.com
RaiderMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBlack Hole+
Search

Henry Ruggs Exactly What Las Vegas Raiders Wanted

Tom LaMarre

Rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs III wasn’t half bad in his debut for the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday.

The 5-11, 188-pound pound Ruggs, selected No. 12 overall by the Silver and Black in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Alabama, caught three passes for 55 yards, including a 45-yarder from quarterback Derek Carr, and ran twice for 11 yards in the victory over the Carolina Panthers.

“Obviously (Henry) Ruggs III came up with a couple big plays,” Raiders Coach Jon Gruden told reporters after the game. “We targeted him early. He left the game with a knee (injury). We hope it’s not severe. He was able to finish.”

Ruggs left the game late in the first half because of the left knee injury, walking gingerly to the locker room shortly before halftime.

Although he returned for the second half, Ruggs did not add to his numbers.

“I just got tackled a little awkward,” said Ruggs, who expects to be full speed for Monday night’s contest against the New Orleans Saints in the first-ever game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

“I feel pretty good. It’s just something that comes with the game. It’s a game of football. It’s a physical game. So, kind of went down a little crazy, but I’ll be all right.”

So Ruggs didn’t have an impact on Carr and the Raiders’ passing game in the second half.

Or did he? Apparently, just being on the field affected the Panthers defense.

According to Pro Football Focus: “If the Raiders drafted Henry Ruggs III to coax downfield aggression out of Derek Carr, it looked like it worked. Ruggs had three catches for 55 yards, including a 45-yard deep shot over the middle. And Carr had four deep passes in the game, with one more just under 20 air yards.”

Added Paul Gutierrez of ESPN: “Yeah, he is as fast as advertised. The starting wideout flashed his 4.27-second 40-yard speed early and often, especially on his 45-yard catch-and-run to the Panthers’ 1-yard line. Ruggs banged up his left knee on an awkward tackle late in the first half and went to the locker room but returned after halftime.”

The Raiders incorporated Ruggs into the offense from the start, running him on a fake reverse on their first play of the game, and Carr threw another deep pass down the middle of the field in the first quarter that Ruggs got a hand on but could not quite control.

Then he almost scored on the 45-yarder across the middle, so the Panthers had to be aware of where he was every time the Raiders broke the huddle when Ruggs was in the game.

That’s what the Raiders were looking for from Ruggs, who Owner Mark Davis wanted to draft and give the Silver and Black what they had with the great Cliff Branch, another speedster who opened things up for players like quarterback Kenny Stabler, wide receiver Fred Biletnikoff, tight end Dave Casper and others back in the glory days of the 1970s and ’80s.

“I mean, it was big for my first catch to be a big play and to pretty much get the game started for the offense,” Ruggs said of his 45-yarder to the 1-yard-line. “That was big for me because I feel like I want to be one of the guys that can be the spark whenever we need it. That’s exactly what it was.

“ … It gets a lot of the anxiety out, so now it’s just back to like I always say, just playing football. All the nerves and everything, they’re pretty much gone now because now I can say I did it.”

If the early returns on Ruggs mean anything, the Raiders can expect much more of the same. As Raider Nation knows from those signs in the stands during the Branch days: “Speed Kills.”

TV: ESPN 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

Radio: Raider Nation Radio

Odds: Saints -5.5

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

THANKS FOR READING RAIDERMAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Las Vegas Raiders Stop Carolina Panthers 34-30

The Las Vegas Raiders offense was exceptional, but the defense led by Clelin Ferrell rose up to stop the Carolina Panthers.

Tom LaMarre

by

Autumn Wind

Former Coaching Colleagues Facing Off in Las Vegas

Jon Gruden and Sean Payton have a little bit of history together. For the first time in 12 seasons, they're facing off against each other.

Hikaru Kudo

Why Prime Time Football Is Important for the Raiders

Prime-Time football is important for any NFL team. It's an opportunity to see the state of the team on a national stage.

Hikaru Kudo

Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Questions: Week One

We take time to answer your Las Vegas Raiders questions after a week one win over the Carolina Panthers.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Las Vegas Raiders Josh Jacobs Earns More Accolades

After a massive week one versus the Carolina Panthers, the Las Vegas Raiders Josh Jacobs earns the Snickers Hungry Player of the Week.

Jairo Alvarado

by

Autumn Wind

Las Vegas Raider X-Factors Heading into Monday

The Las Vegas Raiders need production from three key players to get the win against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Previewing The New Orleans Saints Key Offensive Players

New Orleans has several weapons the Las Vegas Raiders defense will need to account for

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Five Things to Watch Week Two for Las Vegas Raiders

Here are five quick takeaways for the Las Vegas Raiders heading into week two versus the New Orleans Saints.

Jairo Alvarado

by

B1G Ball Buster1

PODCAST: Saints News Network, Raider Maven Predict Week Two

Take a look ahead in this podcast featuring Sports Illustrated's Saints News Network publisher Kyle Mosley and Raider Maven's Hondo Carpenter at the big game.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

Autumn Wind

Las Vegas Raiders Have Some Work to Do in Week 2

The Raiders defense has some work to do after they struggled against the Panthers in Week 1.

Hikaru Kudo

by

Autumn Wind