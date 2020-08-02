Raiders Henry Ruggs on No Offseason Camps

Henderson, Nev -- Since the invention of the National Football League, rookies have had multiple off-season mini-camps to acclimate to the world of professional football. 2020 has been anything but ordinary.

Henry Ruggs was selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders, and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he had no NFL offseason to spend time with coaches and teammates on the field acclimating to the speed and ferocity of the professional game.

He addressed that saying, “I’ll say the toughest thing is probably to get acclimated. Everybody is at home, kind of doing training on their own or what they think things will be like," Ruggs said. "Pretty much the big thing is transitioning from personal workouts to actual on-field things such as walk thru’s and real practices. That’s probably the biggest transition, actually doing it on the field and being in shape for that.”

Ruggs is a true professional who was lauded by his coaches at Alabama for his work ethic and sense of personal drive. While those are admirable qualities, perhaps more than any season before, they are even more important in 2020.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter