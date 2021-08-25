Hunter Renfrow Reflects on a Successful Week

Las Vegas Raiders unassuming superstar Hunter Renfrow reflects on an amazing week of playing against the Los Angeles Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is not one to trash talk on the field.

He is also not one that would rather have his work do the talking.

He's out there doing his job and having fun.

"If I would have dropped three of them in a row, I wouldn't have said anything and so for me I'm just going out there doing my job, having fun and really just competing with myself," said Renfrow.

Renfrow, a sneaky and great route running receiver, had a day for himself against Jalen Ramsey this week during the Rams joint practice.

After picking up a few good catches against Ramsey, both Renfrow and Ramsey surfaced on social media.

It was an excellent opportunity for Renfrow and the rest of the starters to get some reps against other players and some outstanding players like Aaron Donald and Ramsey.

"The beauty of it, if I can beat Jalen Ramsey, then I can beat anybody in the field because he's one of the best and that's how I approach it, and he got me a few times today. And, and so hopefully tomorrow we'll make each other better," said Renfrow.

Many of the Raiders starters did not and will have the chance to play during preseason matchups.

For the most part, these practices have felt more like game day than training camp, and it has only helped the Raiders build confidence across the entire team.

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter