ESPN Host Raves about Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow

The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver is considered one of the top slot receivers in the NFL.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is continuing to attain high praises from members of the media.

After a season of torching defenders ankles, ESPN Radio and TV host Jason Fitz anticipated Renfrow’s contract extension.

“I think that he, right now, is a top-three slot receiver in the NFL,” the ESPN radio, digital and TV host said on the Gramlich and Mac Lain podcast. “I think the Raiders are going to pay him wildly very soon.”

Renfrow clearly deserved to get a new contract extension following a remarkable career-season a year ago, where he set career highs and earned his first Pro Bowl.

He ranked in the top 10 in the league in receptions (103) and receiving touchdowns (nine), while also leading the team in receiving yards (1,038) – becoming the first Raiders receiver to record over 1,000 receiving yards in a season since Amari Cooper did it in 2016.

Fitz also raved about Renfrow’s ability to make defenders look senseless of where he is going on the field. His slick footwork and smooth route-running skills showed how crafty and special he is as a wide receiver.

“All of us that covered college football watched Hunter Renfrow make people look stupid. That’s what he does,” added Fitz. “He just makes people look dumb because he is so talented at what he does.”

He’s put defenders on skates while trying to cover him, and fans have noticed it and expressed it on social media. “Slot Machine” and “Third-and-Renfrow” are just a few nicknames he’s collected along his career.

“Renfrow has the ability to play for a very long time also because not only is he slick when it comes to getting open, he reminds me in this sense of Tim Brown – he avoids heavy contact all over the place,” said Fitz.

While comparing Renfrow to the great Tim Brown may be an overstatement, he does possess some traits and skills that made Brown an NFL Hall of Famer.

“I think Renfrow’s an absolute star. The Raiders are going to have a top-three or -four offense in the NFL this year, and (Raiders quarterback) Derek Carr to Hunter Renfrow has become such a great connection, and that’s real.”

Renfrow has become Carr’s favorite and most dependable target over the last few years and the chemistry is only growing.

The addition of wide receiver Davante Adams is only going to make Renfrow even more dangerous on the field, which can turn out to be another matchup nightmare on opposing defenders trying to cover two of the top receivers in the league.

For those who watched and covered him in college, they’re not surprised to see what Renfrow is doing to the defenders trying to cover him.

Renfrow has been creating separation from defenders since his college days, most famously, when he caught the game-winning touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson to upset Alabama in the 2017 College Football Playoff Championship game.

His style of play will have many members of the media talking for years to come, but more importantly, acknowledge him as one of the top receivers in the NFL.

