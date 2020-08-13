Raiders Hunter Renfrow Earns Praise from NFL Great

RaiderMaven
Hunter Renfrow had already made a name for himself before becoming a sixth-round pick by the Las Vegas Raiders, mainly by catching a game-winning touchdown against Alabama to win a national championship. Considering where he was drafted, though, he was still going to have to prove that he could be a productive NFL receiver. 

He got that opportunity last year, especially since Antonio Brown ended up not playing a single snap for the Raiders. Finishing second on the team with 49 receptions and third in yards with 605, Renfrow proved he belonged by stepping up and providing valuable production as a rookie, and one current NFL analyst thinks more may be in store from him next. 

In writing for NFL.com, former NFL receiver Nate Burleson looked at sophomore receivers he thought were due for a year two breakout. Among that group was Renfrow, who was the last receiver listed. 

In his prediction, Burleson said, “despite a solid rookie performance, Renfrow will still be overlooked by defenses this season with Tyrell Williams, Henry Ruggs III, Darren Waller and Josh Jacobs drawing the attention. This will leave Renfrow with favorable matchups as a trustworthy target for Derek Carr. Renfrow should sit around 65 catches for 800 yards and eight TDs (doubling last year’s scoring mark). Don’t sleep on him.” 

It seems fair to say that Renfrow will likely be seeing a lot of single coverage wherever he lines up next season because of all of the weapons mentioned above the Raiders have. With the big-play ability that Ruggs and Waller will have down the field, Renfrow could thrive underneath and become the same kind of safety blanket to Derek Carr that he was to Deshaun Watson at Clemson. 

