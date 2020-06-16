Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Profile: WR Hunter Renfrow

As we continue our deep dive into the Las Vegas Raiders fantasy football profiles, we are looking ahead at notable players that we anticipate will contribute to your fantasy team. We want to aid you on a great run during your fantasy league.

Up next for the Raiders is wide receiver (WR) Hunter Renfrow.

As a rookie, he entered the 2019 season with little to no expectations. He was selected in the 5th round (149th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. Renfrow was determined to come in on sub-packages and learn from veteran receivers Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams. Brown, released from the team, and throughout the season, a series of injuries plagued the Raiders offense, including Renfrow from week 13-15.

Renfrow was thrown into the wolves last year as a rookie, and guess what? He exceeded expectations.

Last year on a point per reception (PPR) league, he finished with 133 points from 49 receptions and 605 receiving yards adding four touchdowns.

After missing three-straight games towards the end of the season with a rib injury, he returned on week 16 against the Chargers and picked up his first 20 point-plus game of his career and finished the season with 22.20 points against the Broncos.

His production with the offense towards the end of the season ensured he locked up the starting slot receiver. And with a year under his belt, Derek Carr will sure be looking for Renfrow on the field.

In most rankings, Renfrow sits at the top among Raiders receivers along with rookie speedster Henry Ruggs III from Alabama. ESPN has Renfrow ranked as the No.55 wide receiver on a PPR system and no.64 on a non-PPR system. Yahoo has him at no.174 overall and the no.59 wide receiver in their fantasy rankings. Fantasy Pros has him as the no. 63 overall, WR and no.167, while Sports Illustrated has him as the no.153 overall and no.66 wideout on their latest rankings.

The Raiders offense is generating buzz around the league after the additions of Henry Ruggs III, Bryan Edwards, Lynn Bowden, and Nelson Agholor during the off-season.

As for your fantasy concerns, wide receivers are often taken early along with running backs, so expect Renfrow to fly off the board around the mid-rounds. Some might not hesitate to spend an early pick as he can be a valuable pick in the FLEX position.

