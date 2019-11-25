WR Hunter Renfrow Out Indefinitely

by Tom LaMarre

Rookie wide receiver Hunter Renfrow of the Oakland Raiders will be out indefinitely because of a broken rib and punctured lung sustained in Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets, Coach Jon Gruden told reporters on Monday.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Channel first reported the extent of Renfrow’s injuries.

The 5-10, 185-pound Renfrow was injured in the third quarter and left the game after catching three passes for 31 yards.

Further tests are scheduled.

“Big loss for our team,” Gruden said during his Monday press conference. “It’s a big, big loss for us. We’ve had a lot of turnover at that position this year. It’s really too bad. ... Renfrow’s going to be a great Raider. He’s really been playing good for us.

“We’ll see the severity of it. We'll never put anybody at risk. But there is a possibility (Renfrow is out for the season). We’ve just got to make sure that he sees the people that he needs to see and we make the decision based on medical exams. So, we’re concerned, disappointed and we’re going to miss him.”

Renfrow was selected by the Raiders in the fifth round (No. 149 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Clemson and in 11 games for Oakland (6-5) he has 36 receptions for 306 yards and two touchdowns while playing primarily as the slot receiver.

Quarterback Derek Carr has come to rely on Renfro more in the last four games, when he had 22 catches for 281 and the two scores.

Without Renfrow, the Raiders will turn to Trevor Davis, Marcell Ateman and Keelan Doss behind starters Tyrell Williams and Zay Jones.

“We’ll see who we plug in there, as we prepare for the Chiefs,” Gruden said.

The Raiders play the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs trounced the Raiders, 28-10, in the second game of the season.