Raiders Renfrow Talks Snead, Brown

Over the last few years, the Raiders have gone through free agency to help the wide receiver group.

The wide receiver position, filled with promising young stars, but it still needs a veteran presence to help them reach higher standards.

This offseason, the Raiders brought in two key free agents, John Brown and Willie Snead IV.

Sports Illustrated Raider Maven Editor and Publisher Hondo Carpenter asked Hunter Renfrow what impact Brown and Snead IV have brought to the wide receiver group.

"We're excited to have both of them. Willie and John are both two great guys, first off. I've been lucky since I've been here, for the most part, to have a really good receiver room. But Willie and John have been two veteran guys with the departure of Nelly [Nelson Agholor]. Obviously, they've brought in some veteran presence; they've been on successful teams; they've been really good players for a long time," said Renfrow.

Snead signed with the Raiders after spending the last three years at Baltimore. His career took off in his first three seasons in New Orleans as a dependable slot receiver for Drew Brees.

Brown's career started in Arizona, and he spent one year with the Ravens shortly after settling with the Buffalo Bills. An injury sidelined him for five games last season and dropped on the depth chart.

Last year's acquisition of veteran free agent Nelson Agholor was stupendous. Agholor finished first receiving yards and touchdowns by a receiver but was lost to free agency as he signed with the New England Patriots this offseason.

Brown and Snead will compete for a roster spot against the Raiders young stars Henry Ruggs III, Zay Jones, and Renfrow himself.

"It's gonna be fun competing. The great teams that I've been on it does not matter, very selfless but it's also very competitive practice. It's gonna push everybody else to be better and better," said Renfrow.

The receivers entered OTAs with the opportunity to become familiar with each other and progress from a year ago.

The signing of two veteran wide receivers with a winning culture will only help the guys in the locker room move forward.

