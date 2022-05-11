Could the Las Vegas Raiders Reunite Patrick Graham with James Bradberry?

The James Bradberry sweepstakes are underway as the New York Giants release him, and the Las Vegas Raiders could reunite him with Patrick Graham.

The New York Giants have officially released former Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry.

Bradberry was a highly prized free-agent acquisition for the Giants two years ago, but now he hits the open market once again with plenty of teams interested in his services, including the Las Vegas Raiders.

The 28-year-old Pro Bowler spent the past two seasons playing under new Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham in New York.

Last season, Bradberry recorded a career-low 47 total tackles (37 solos), while adding 17 pass deflections and a career-high four interceptions.

Over his career, he has recorded a total of 15 interceptions and has had double-digit pass deflections every one of his six NFL seasons, including 18 and 17 the last two seasons with Graham as his defensive coordinator.

In the last three seasons, Bradberry has had the second-most combined pass deflections and interceptions (57) by any defensive back, only trailing J.C. Jackson, who signed with the Los Angeles Chargers this off-season.

Despite being a shutdown cornerback, Bradberry was targeted the most of his career with 115 targets, allowing the most completions (71), for a total of 848 yards, and a career-high eight touchdowns.

Durability and dependability is what any team will receive from the six-year NFL veteran, who has started in all but one game over his NFL career.

By the looks of it, Raider Nation would have to wait till next month if they expect to see Bradberry signing with the Silver and Black, and that’s because the Raiders currently have around $5 million in cap space.

Unless he takes a huge pay cut, which anyone doubts, the Raiders will seem to offer him a lot more money once they free up some cap space in a few weeks, with the June 1 designations placed on linebacker Cory Littleton and defensive end Carl Nassib.

The Raiders have shown interest in Bradberry, so it will be likely to see where he ends up this upcoming season.

The team has lost a few playmakers on the secondary through free agency, which is why the Raiders recently traded for former Indianapolis Colts cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.

They are also expecting their young superstar Trayvon Mullen to fully recover from surgery done this offseason.

The Raiders find themselves in a position to solidify the cornerback position by signing a player who is very well known to be one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.

With familiarity in the coaching staff and their system, Bradberry can truly be the missing piece that can send the Raiders to the next-level.

