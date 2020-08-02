RaiderMaven
Running Back Jeremy Hill Signing with Raiders

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Former Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots running back Jeremy Hill has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport had reported that the Raiders had brought Hill in for a workout on Friday, so now they’ll make it official once Hill takes a physical and a COVID-19 test. 

Hill, who has not played since 2018, was originally a second-round pick by Cincinnati in 2014 and played four seasons there before he spent one year in New England in 2018. In that time, he accumulated 2,898 rushing yards, scored 29 touchdowns, and caught 68 passes for 490 yards and one touchdown. 

Hill should, at the very least, provide another veteran presence to have behind second-year starter Josh Jacobs. With running back Devontae Booker on the NFL’s new Reserve/COVID-19 list, which infers he either tested positive or was around someone else who was positive, it doesn’t come as a shock that the team would pick up another veteran to fill that spot while Booker is out. 

Although when/if Booker comes back, it will be interesting to see how that competition plays out. The Raiders also still have backups in Jalen Richard and Rod Smith, not to mention that rookie Lynn Bowden Jr. will likely get some reps there while filling a swiss army knife role on offense. In any case, it certainly seems that there could be good competition for the backup spot behind Josh Jacobs in camp this year.  

