Waller: Davante Adams Setting the Standard on Offense

The Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller has been busy appearing in a few talk shows this week.

On Monday, Waller appeared on the Jim Rome Show and spoke about how the addition of All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams and how he has inspired him and the rest of the players in the Raiders locker room to practice to a higher standard.

“He’s just a very calm demeanor. A guy that doesn’t need somebody to set a standard for excellence for him, he’s going to go do it himself,” said Waller on the show.

There’s no doubt bringing a player of his caliber to any NFL team sets the standard pretty high in the locker room, but what Adams has brought to Las Vegas is an approach of how every other player on the team should carry and conduct themselves on and off the field.

Although it’s only been a few weeks since we’ve seen Adams on the field with the Raiders offense, players like Waller have already felt the impact he brings to this dynamic offense.

Adams’ skills and work ethic have motivated everyone to perform at that high standard.

“That’s inspiring to be around, so I’m excited to see just how we all on the offensive side of the ball complement each other, because we have a lot of guys that really get things done,” added Waller.

The Raiders have added a ton of new weapons this offseason; wide receivers Demarcus Robinson, Mack Hollins, and Keelan Cole all signed with the Raiders this offseason.

“As long as guys stay in the game, and bring a level of unselfishness to it and see the value in how you run your route to maybe get somebody else open or free something else up, like if we can keep that attitude, I feel like there’ll be an incredible balance and it’ll just be a fun year, especially for our side of the ball,” added Waller.

The Raiders offense is looking to be a top-five in the league next season, but it depends on one, the unselfishness of the players and two, how new head coach Josh McDaniels and offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi plan to utilize all the new added players.

Meanwhile, Waller and the rest of the offense only get better by having a player like Adams on their side of the ball.

Only time will tell how special this offense can turn out to be.

