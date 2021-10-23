A Weekend of Reunions

    • October 23, 2021
    Matthew Stafford and J.J. Watt

    Pro Bowlers Matthew Stafford and J.J. Watt will each be playing their former teams on Sunday.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    It’s always a treat to get to watch a star player go up against a team they used to come home. On Sunday, NFL fans will have the privilege of watching two stars play their former teams.

    Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will look to conquer the Detroit Lions, while J.J. Watt will contribute to the Arizona Cardinals’ efforts to remain undefeated with a win over the Houston Texans.

    Stafford’s reunion is perhaps the most notable, as the one-time Pro Bowler spent 12 years as Detroit’s starting quarterback. He led the Lions to three postseason appearances, but never once did Detroit finish first in the NFC North during his time behind center.

    The Rams (5-1) are on a tear with Stafford leading the offense this season, and a victory against the quarterback’s former team seems almost predestined, as the Lions are the only winless team in the league.

    Watt will also be playing against the team where he started his professional career. The five-time Pro-Bowler and three-time Defensive Player of the Year played in Houston for 10 years before requesting a release and signing with Arizona this past offseason.

    Watt was the league-leader in sacks for two seasons (2012 and 2015) during his time with the Cardinals. He also led the league in tackles for losses for three seasons (2012, 2014 and 2015).

    The Rams host the Lions on Sunday at 4:05 p.m., while the Texans travel to Arizona for a 4:25 p.m. kickoff.

