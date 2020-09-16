Best Thing About Johnathan Abram’s vs. Carolina Panthers

Safety Johnathan Abram’s 13 tackles weren’t the best aspect of his performance in the Las Vegas Raiders’ 34-30 season-opening victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

The 6-foot, 205-pound Abram also played well in the opener a year ago as a rookie No. 1 draft choice (No. 27) overall out of Mississippi State, but he sustained a shoulder injury in the game against the Denver Broncos that knocked him out for the rest of the season.

“The most exciting thing for John is that he gets to play in Week 2,” quarterback Derek Carr said after the game on Sunday. “He’s still here, man, and he’s healthy, as we all are. But the energy he brings with those hits, we saw some of them on (Christian) McCaffrey and some across the middle, him and Erik (Harris), it’s just the tone, you know?

“And in this day and age where we’re not going to have fans this year, and you’re on the road, you gotta bring your own energy. You gotta bring your own juice, and he’s that type of player who can bring the energy and bring the juice, and those things can’t be overlooked. You get a big hit.

“ … I remember I was going over the last series on the iPad and I just heard WOP! And I looked up and sure enough, there’s (No. 24) hitting 22, and that stuff ignites a sideline, for sure.”

Even though he was injured in the first half of that game against the Broncos, Abram showed the Raiders what he’s made of when he returned to the game and was even playing in the fourth quarter.

Abram never made a big deal of that toughness he showed, and it was the same when he talked about his performance and that of the Raiders defense in the game against the Panthers.

“It felt great to be back out there today with my guys,” was about all Abram had to say about his return, being more concerned about the overall play of his unit.

“ … Today was a very sloppy performance on the defense’s part. We gotta go out and execute a lot more than we did. We gave a few big plays and if you give up big plays in this league, that’s kind of how you get beat. We were fortunate enough come about with the ‘W’ today.”

Abram wears the No. 24 made famous with the Silver and Black by Hall of Fame cornerback Willie Brown and cornerback/safety Charles Woodson, who figures to be enshrined in Canton, Ohio, next year.

In addition, Abram’s wore loose sleeves on his jersey in a tribute to Brown, and his 13 tackles were the most by a Raiders defensive back since Woodson made 14 in a game six seasons ago.

“What did he have like 14 tackles or something crazy like that today?” asked running back Josh Jacobs after the game against the Panthers.

“If you just see the way he flies around and the way he brings that juice to that defense, it’s electric. I mean, I just catch myself watching him like a fan honestly. I’m definitely happy to have him back.”

Like his fellow second-year man Jacobs, the sky seems to be the limit for Abram on the other side of the ball, but you know he’s not thinking about that.

Instead of soaking his first-game laurels, Abram undoubtedly already has his mind on the Raiders facing future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football in the inaugural game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in Week 2.

And when he looks at the Week 1 game film, Brees surely will be thinking about Abram, too.

As Monday night is rapidly approaching, here is some critical information:

How to watch or listen to the big game?

TV: ESPN 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

Radio: Raider Nation Radio

Odds: Saints -5.5

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter