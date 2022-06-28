Raiders Safety Builds and Donates Beds to a Family in Need

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram was actively involved in his community by building and donating beds to a family in need.

The Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram continues to do his due diligence to the families in Las Vegas.

This offseason, particularly over the last month or so, members of the Raiders football team have participated in various community related events such as youth football camps, seminars, and outreach programs.

They all have been great in their own ways, but none have hit the heart of the Las Vegas community as much as Abram’s fine gesture.

Abram and his foundation Johnathan's Journey For Better, partnered up with Lowe’s and Sleep in Heavenly Peace to build beds for a family in need.

“We get a partnership where we’re about to build a family of three beds for a family in need,” said Abram.

And that’s exactly what he did with the help of his partners.

The Raiders safety provided a Las Vegas family of three children with brand new beds, in which he and a group of volunteers helped assemble, and then personally delivered them to the family.

“Looking forward to seeing the family’s reaction, being able to get these new beds, their mattresses and everything,” added Abram.

An underprivileged family will have their children sleeping in beds, pillows and bed sheets from now on.

"Basically they went from having no beds to being able to sleep here tonight," added Abram.

At Sleep in Heavenly Peace, they believe a bed is a basic need for the proper physical, emotional, and mental support that a child needs and across the United States, many children go to sleep without a bed, pillow or bed sheets.

As a group of volunteers, their mission is to provide children with a bed, pillows and bed sheets.

“It’s been amazing, I had a great time today, I was glad to see the family smiling and happy. They were really grateful for the beds and everything. Just beyond happy,” said Abram after spending some time with the children of the family.

Earlier this month, Abram hosted his second annual football camp in Columbia, Miss. to children ages 7 to 17. A free event which included coaching from Abram and other NFL players, learning fundamental skills and performing NFL inspired drills.

Abram has become a staple in the Las Vegas community and back in his hometown of Columbia, Miss..

For Abram, this was just another opportunity to do things he has a passion for, home improvement and construction and helping families in need.

For a player with his demeanor on the field, Abram has a kind heart and a passion to be able to put a smile on people’s faces, and hopefully make them happy.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.



Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @JAlvaradoNews